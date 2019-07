HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg and Bedford are working with the Blair County Coroner’s Office and Blair County Children and Youth Services over the death of a 1-month-old baby this past weekend.

On June 8, 2019, State Police Major Case Team was activated to investigate the death. The baby was transported to Nason Hospital and was unresponsive.

At 10:25 a.m. the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.