Police investigate dead dog found floating in Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have started an investigation after a dog was found floating near the shore of Raystown Lake.

Troopers report that they responded to the Tatman Run boat launch after getting a report of animal cruelty. The dog, which had died, was found floating in the area of Coffee Run bridge on Old Plank Road.

According to the report, the white, possible pitbull, had a rope tied around its neck that was tied off to a large rock. The dog had no collar or markings to provide police with any information.

Anyone that may have information on this case is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.