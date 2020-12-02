Police investigate counterfeit in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are investigating a counterfeit incident on South Atherton Street and need your help.

State College Police are trying to identifying the two pictured males who are suspect of passing counterfeit $100 bills at the South Atherton CVS Pharmacy.

The incident happened on Nov. 30, 2020, around 4:30 p.m. They were seen leaving in a dark-colored 4 door sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the State College Police Dept. at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the SCPD website.