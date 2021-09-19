Police investigate car wash theft in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a car was that was broken into in Somerset County on Sept. 10.

Police responded to the Central City Car wash, right next to Subway at the intersection of Bruno Avenue and Windebar Avenue, at 3:38 a.m.

Upon checking video surveillance, police saw two males wearing hoodies with the hood over their heads and one had a dark colored backpack on, according to the release. It was found that approximately $1,000 was stolen/damaged from the car wash.

The investigation is currently ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at (814) 445-4104.