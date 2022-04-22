CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a car was hit by a bullet not far from the Dollar General in Woodland.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. April 9 when a couple’s car was struck with a stray bullet off of Woodland Bigler Highway near the Dollar General in town.

Troopers noted that they believe the stray shot was accidental and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.