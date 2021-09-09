Police investigate campsite burglary in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY- Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are currently investigating a campsite burglary that took place along North Club Road in Somerset County.

Numerous items such as a power inverter, cast iron skillets, copper wiring and camp chairs were stolen from the campsite according to the police report.

The campsite burglary took place between the dates of Sept. 1st and Sept. 8th at 6 p.m.

Police don’t know if it was just one or multiple people that committed the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerset County state police at (814)-445-4104.