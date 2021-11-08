Police investigate burglary at local shop in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Centre County are investigating after a local shop was broken into through a large front window.

The incident happened overnight in Sept. between 2 p.m. Sept. 6 and 8 a.m. Sept. 7 at Fergy’s Goodies and Organics at 215 N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg. An unknown suspect(s) reportedly broke the front window out of the shop and were able to get in and steal various items.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.