CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone stole multiple items from a home in Clearfield County.

The burglary happened between March 16 and March 22 at a home on Main Street in Coalport Borough. The unknown actor went into the home through the basement and stole numerous items, according to state police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The items are listed below:

Wedding Ring: $500

Heart Necklace: $100

Camera: $150

Red Devil Hand Vacuum: $69

Glucose Machine: $60

Cigarette Lighters: $40

Grandpa Pins: $15

Lantern Battery: $10

Red Budweiser Cooler: $20

Men’s house coat: $20

Case of sewing thread: $25

Scissors: $10

Stanley Socket set: $20

Jar of pennies: $15

Class ring

Watch

Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800. The investigation is ongoing.