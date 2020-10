LIBERTY TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a home burglary that occured in September where a garage door was damaged while the suspect(s) was breaking in.

Police also report that the home on Bucktail Lane sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, also had various winter clothing, valued at $500, a trail cam and the key to a four wheeler taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Rockview ate 814-335-7545.