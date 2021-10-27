Police investigate burglary at Centre County business

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are currently investigating a burglary at Fergie’s Goodies in Philipsburg.

The burglary happened sometime between Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 8 a.m, where someone got into the store by smashing out a window. The individual(s) stole money and tobacco products, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymous contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. You can call toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.