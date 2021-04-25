Police investigate burglary, arson in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary and arson that happened April 19 in Jefferson County.

The incident happened at an apartment on Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough. Police said a fire was intentionally started on the outside of the apartment which caused minor damage. No injuries were reported.

A dresser and small table were damaged in the fire, along with the carpet, door and wooden deck/steps. Anyone with information on this incident should contact PSP DuBois at 814-938-0510.

