Police investigate burglary after house fire in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone broke into a home that previously caught fire and stole jewelry and two television sets.

The fire at the home on Pogue Road in Cromwell Township happened overnight into Jan. 18. Sometime after being handled by fire departments, an unknown actor(s) broke into the residence on Jan. 18 or 19 and took a $200 wedding ring and two flatscreen TVs.

Both TVs are TLC models. A 55 inch valued at $430, and a 33 inch valued at $300.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the state police out of Huntingdon at 814-627-6131.