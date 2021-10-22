Police investigate bullet fired into Centre County residence

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ferguson Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a bullet into a house causing damage.

Police arrived at the 4300 block of West Whitehall Road at 8:21 p.m. yesterday, Oct. 21 after a homeowner reported that a bullet was fired into their residence. After the owner heard loud bangs when a vehicle drove by he went to the second floor and found a bullet hole through an exterior wall and also damage to an interior wall, according to the Ferguson Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

No injuries were reported from the shooting. Police say that the bullet is believed to have come from a handgun and a K-9 gave assistance in looking for casings at the scene. Police believe that the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050, email police@twp.ferguson.pa.us or submit an anonymous tip through their website.