LAWRENCE TWP. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police are investigating after a fire was started over the weekend at Appalachian Wood.

Police say the staff called police Monday morning, Nov. 9, about a loading dock that appeared to be intentionally set on fire during the overnight weekend. Moderate fire damage to the building was also observed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lawrence Township Police at 814-765-1533.