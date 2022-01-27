February 13 2022 06:30 pm

PHOTOS: Police search for armed robbery suspect in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield County are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Madera that happened Thursday morning.

Police say a man entered the store on Main Street at 10:30 a.m. with a black handgun and demanded money from the cashier. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and a Pepsi, according to police. His photos are below:

  • Police are searching for this man after his involvement in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Madera.
The suspect is described as a white, non-Hispanic male that is in his late 30’s or early 40’s. He was between 5’5″ -5′”7 and has an average build. He was wearing blue jeans, a light gray sweatshirt with “Pittsburgh” and a Steelers emblem, written across the chest, a green beanie, brown shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

