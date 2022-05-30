ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona.

Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital.

Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC.

Details are limited at this time, but an active investigation is underway.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Stick with WTAJ on-air, online and in the WTAJ app for more information as it becomes available.