Police investigate after shot fired into Clearfield County home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a shot was fired into the side of a home early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street in Beccaria Township Jan. 30. The homeowners told police they believed someone fired a single round from a firearm into their house, causing damage to their siding, valued at around $200.

Police are asking anyone that may have information or security camera footage that may help to call them at 814-857-3800.