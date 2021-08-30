Police investigate after handgun stolen from vehicle in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after an Osceola Mills woman reported her handgun was stolen from a vehicle sometime between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The gun, a Kimber Micro 9mm, was reported missing over that weekend when the owner realized it was no longer in her vehicle. Police noted that the owner was unsure when exactly it went missing but that she had it when leaving Jackson’s Bar on Saturday, Aug. 21. before heading to the Lithuanian Club and the Slovak Workingmen’s club in Osceola Mills. After returning home, she realized the handgun was missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.