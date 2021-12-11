Police investigate after garage sustains damage from BB gun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after someone shot a BB gun at a garage in Clearfield County causing damage.

State police say that sometime between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 an unknown individual shot a BB gun at a garage located at the 700 block of Horseshoe Curve Road in Decatur Township.

A small glass window and garage siding were damaged in the incident totaling $400 in damages, state police say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield County at (814)-857-3800.

