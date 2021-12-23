Police investigate after finding stolen motocross bike abandoned in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for answers after finding a stolen motocross bike abandoned down the road from the home it was taken from.

Police were called to Ponderosa Drive in Rush Township for a burglary that happened just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 22. An unknown man wearing a tan canvass winter jacket and pants entered into an unlocked garage at the home. It’s believed he was working with an accomplice who was driving a side by side vehicle.

The unknown man reportedly stole a gas can and backpack full of multiple riding tools as well as an $8,000 Yamaha YZ125X. A short time later, police found the stolen Yamaha abandoned by the burglar, still on Ponderosa Drive.

The man reportedly made off with over $300 in equipment. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call State Police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.