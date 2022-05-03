FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a report of a cow shot and killed and found in a pasture in April.

Troopers from the McConnellsburg barracks responded to the call on Heavenly Acres Road, Thompson Township, Fulton County back on April 11.

After arriving, troopers were taken to the area of the cow by the owner. The cow had an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The owner told police he found the cow at around 5 p.m. that day but it was not there at around 6 p.m. the day before.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.