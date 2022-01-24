Police investigate after Blair County residence broken into but nothing was reported stolen

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for more information after someone forced their way into a Blair County residence and reportedly moved things around before leaving without taking anything.

According to the report, an unknown actor(s) forced their way into the residence on 900 block of N 7th Street in Antis Township, damaging the door frame sometime in January. The 65-year-old victim told police that whoever it was moved things around in the residence, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 814-696-6100.