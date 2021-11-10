Police investigate after ATV, generator stolen from Somerset County residence

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after an ATV and a generator were stolen from a residence in Somerset County.
Police say that sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5 a 2000 green Polaris ATV and a Honda generator were stolen from a property along Milow Kimmel Road in Quemahoning Township.
- Honda generator- Valued at $600.
- Polaris ATV- Valued at $2,000.
The generator and ATV both have a monetary value of $2,600.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at (814)-445-4104.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.