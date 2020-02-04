Police investigate a string of local car thefts

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are continuing to investigate a string of car thefts after a van was stolen Saturday night in Tyrone.

We’re told it was taken from the Bible Baptist Church behind Bressler’s Market.

It was later found at the baseball field behind PPG in Tipton.

A yellow 2002 Suzuki dirtbike was found inside and is also believed to be stolen.

This happened after a black pickup truck was taken from Phil’s garage and ditched in the wood line behind Ferner Field on Friday night.

Anyone with any information or footage of the theft is encouraged to reach out to the police.