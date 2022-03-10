SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers regarding a theft that occurred sometime between Friday and Tuesday.

A 2003 blue Jeep Liberty that was parked on the 1400 block of Berlin Plank Road in Somerset Township had a snap-on toolbox and canopies stolen from it.

The specific value of items stolen were:

Orange snap-on toolbox ($2,000)

Misc tools ($500)

Carport canopy ($400)

Craftsman drills ($200)

Anyone with information relative to this case should contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.