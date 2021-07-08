Police: Information needed in search for hit and run suspect

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police department requests the public’s assistance with identifying a truck involved in a hit and run incident.

The accident occurred Friday, July 2 at 497 Benner Pike around 3:00 p.m. The vehicle in question was described as a small, black pick-up truck representing either a Ford Ranger or Mazda B3000. The vehicle was witnessed backing into a motorcycle that was parked across the street from an Advanced Auto Parts.

State College Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the department by calling 814-234-7150 or submitting an anonymous tip online.