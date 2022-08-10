BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a physical domestic. After police arrived they were told by the woman that 23-year-old Dylan Riscigno had struck her multiple times, according to the charges filed.

While speaking to the woman, police learned that the argument between the her and Riscigno was over him leaving the residence. The woman told police that at one point Riscigno slapped her face which caused her to drop the infant she was holding on its head.

According to the charges filed, police were told that after the woman shielded the baby from anymore harm, Riscigno then continued to hit her two more times with his fist before he left the residence.

Police then spoke to two witnesses that were both sitting on the porch during the argument. One witness told police they were in the kitchen when the arguing was going on but went outside to sit on the porch and that’s when they heard the child hit the floor. The other witness said that they heard Riscigno yell “get back b****” and then screaming followed by a loud thud, the criminal complaint reads.

Riscigno faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Riscigno is in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17