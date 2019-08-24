Police in Somerset investigating possible Large-Scale Fraud Ring

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Somerset County, State Police are investigating a scam that cost local residents thousands of dollars.

State police say somebody contacted the two victims , claiming to be from Publishers Clearinghouse.

The man convinced the women they’d had won millions of dollars, a new vehicle, and $5,000 a week for life.

The victims mailed in thousands of dollars to the scammer over the past nine days.

Police say this appears to be part of a large-scale fraud ring, and there are no suspects.