Police in Clearfield searching for man who stole coin machine

WOODWARD TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield are searching for an unknown man who gained entry into the Village Apartments in Houtzdale at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18 and stole a coin machine from the laundry mat.

According to the press release, the man spray painted the security camera in the room and used a type of torch to remove the coin machine.

Police say the male was in the building from 3 a.m. to about 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.