MISSING: Police in Cambria County seek help to find missing woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Cambria County said a 33-year-old woman has been missing since April.

Elizabeth J. Brown was last seen in the Johnstown area, according to a Facebook post from Jackson Township Police. It’s reported she has ties to the Pittsburgh area.

Jackson Township Police said Elizabeth Brown, 33, was last seen in April. (courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department’s Facebook)

Brown is 5’8″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her back and a star on her foot.

The photo provided is an older picture of Brown, and police said she was last known to not have any teeth.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 814-749-0051 or the Cambria County 911 Center at 814-472-2100.