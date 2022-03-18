CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Carrolltown Borough Police Department is currently investigating a theft where an unknown person stole a chainsaw and weed eater.

On March 12 between 4 to 10 p.m., police wrote on their Facebook page that a Stihl chainsaw and Stihl weed eater were stolen from a home on the 600 block of Theatre Road near the St. Benedict area.

The unknown suspect may have walked with the stolen items to an awaiting vehicle on Jackman Road.

Anyone with more information should reach out to the police department via their Facebook page or by calling their office at 814-344-6400. They noted the source of any information is kept anonymous.