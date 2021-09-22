Police in Cambria County investigating more car theft reports

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stonycreek Township Police said they are investigating another rash of thefts from vehicles that occurred Thursday and Friday, bringing the total thefts to six within the last few months.

The car thefts occurred Thursday night (Sept. 16) and Friday morning (Sept. 17) in the Oakland (near Penrod/Eugene Street) and Belmont Area of the township, police wrote on their Facebook.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to check their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity, people or vehicles, and contact Stonycreek police as soon as possible at 814-266-3112.

These car thefts add to previous reports earlier this year around the same area.

“We are currently attempting to identify any connection between these thefts with previous reported thefts from vehicles and have not found any relation between them as of yet,” police wrote. “However, we have not ruled it out.”

Police said there are ways to reduce the likelihood of being a victim of the crime, such as follows:

Lock your vehicle. Do not keep spare keys in your vehicle. Do not store firearms or other weapons in your vehicle. If you do not have any other option, ensure that your firearm is secured inside of the vehicle, and make sure the vehicle is locked. Also store the make, model and serial number of any firearm that you own. Refrain from storing valuables in your vehicle. Keep exterior lights on. Report any suspicious activity immediately to police. In many instancing, police said they are receiving reports hours and sometimes days after the crime occurs.

“We are just as frustrated with these crimes as you and work tirelessly to bring them to an end,” police wrote. “We feel confident that we will do so.”