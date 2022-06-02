CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Cambria County are investigating after two guns were stolen from a residence in April, state police said.

Sometime between 9 p.m. on April 29 and 8 a.m. on April 30, someone entered a residence along the 200 block of Pauline Street and took a Sig Saur 9mm handgun from a center console of a double recliner in the living room, and a Hatsan Escort 12 gauge shotgun from a box in the dining room, state police out of Ebensburg said in a press release . The monetary value of the handgun is $700 and the value of the shotgun is $400.

Police noted that they do not know how the suspect was able to enter the home but it was not by force.

Geistown Borough Police and the Cambria County Detective Unit are also assisting in the investigation with state police. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (814)-471-6500.