Police identify suspects from Oakhurst robbery in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Police have identified the two men they were searching for in connection with a robbery in the Oakhurst neighborhood of Johnstown.

ARRESTED: RADHUDEEN DAWSON

The two men have been identified as Marsheed Hill and Radhudeen Dawson. Both men have warrants issued.

Police also report that Dawson was placed in custody after they received a call not related to the robbery.

Dawson was found in the Coopersdale Housing Community when police arrived. They report he was in the basement of the house and they were able to talk him out of hiding without further incident.

WANTED: MARSHEED HILL

Marsheed Hill is still wanted and has an active warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Johnstown Police.