Police identify double homicide victims, asking for video anyone might have

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police, Logan Township Police, and the Blair County Coroner were called to a scene on the 2600 block of Beale Avenue on Thursday morning.

Officials report that they arrived to find Natalie Washington, 52, a resident of the home and Mikal Jackson Stevenson, a 28-year-old male from Philadelphia.

Both were reportedly lying near the front door with fatal gunshot wounds.

A search warrant was executed on the home and a Chevy Tahoe that was rented in Philadephia and they are following numerous leads.

Officials are asking ANYONE in the area that might have a video security system to please check their footage from 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, to 8 a.m. Thursday, May 28. They are looking for any surveillance video of the Alleyway behind the residence, Beale Ave alley.

If anyone in the area has any information or heard any kind of disturbance during that 12-hour time frame, you are asked to call the police.

Police also report that the disturbance seen in the street that day was with a family member of Washington. They state that emotions were very high at that time and that no one was arrested.