CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been charged after a shooting that took place Friday around 3:30 p.m. in the West End area of Johnstown.

On March 18, Johnstown police were dispatched to the intersection of Dorothy Avenue and Meridian Avenue near Oakhurst Homes after several 911 calls reported two men were firing guns at each other, according to the criminal complaint. Callers also reported seeing a purple Ford Fiesta fleeing the area.

Mugshot of Qwante Rose (via Cambria County Prison)

Officers found the Fiesta in the Old Conemaugh Borough neighborhood and attempted to pull it over, however, the driver — later identified as 20-year-old Qwante Nyjil Rose — sped away, leading police on a chase.

The vehicle wrecked in the area of Steel Street, which can be seen below.

Johnstown police cruiser crashes into the shooting suspect’s vehicle in Old Conemaugh Borough on Friday, March 18, after a shooting that took place near Oakhurst Homes.

Police noted after the wreck, Rose got out and ran away. They found him hiding on a porch at the 100 block of Gautier Street and arrested him.

Rose had multiple baggies of suspected meth and a scale on him, according to police.

In an interview with Rose, police said he admitted he was the one in the vehicle around Oakhurst Homes. Rose added that he and another man, who he claimed he didn’t know, began shooting at one another. Rose said he drove off, and the man ran toward Oakhurst Homes.

On Rose’s way through downtown, he told police he threw his gun in the river. He did not specify what the gun was, but he described it as a semi-automatic.

Charges are expected to be filed soon for the other man involved. Investigators have not yet released any details.

Rose faces a slew of felony charges, including aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and drug possession with intent to deliver. He also faces minor charges, such as recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

He’s lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail at $750,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.