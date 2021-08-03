Police: I-99 crash with tractor-trailer caused by DUI

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Interstate 99 was reported to be caused by a driver who was driving under the influence of a controlled substance in Centre County.

State Police report they were called to the scene Friday, July 29, around 2:30 p.m. just west of Skytop Mountain Road. It was discovered that the driver of a Honda Civic had lost control and began to spin when it then, hit a Freightliner semi-truck. It was noted that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time.

No injuries were reported, but police stated the driver of the Civic was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are currently pending as police continue to investigate.

