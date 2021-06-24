Police: Huntingdon man exposed himself, ran over woman’s dog

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a woman in her home, then ran over her dog while fleeing.

Police report that Craig Shirley, 36, was at a woman’s home the evening of June 21 when he exposed himself and asked her if she wanted to have sex. The woman told police he knew her daughter but she didn’t want him in the house. She said Shirley then sat on the couch and she tried to get him to go outside and sit out front.

After getting him to leave, Shirley said he had dropped his phone inside the house. The woman told police that she locked the door and was looking for the phone when Shirley came in through her back door.

CRAIG SHIRLEY

The woman then told police that Shirley took her phone and said she can have it back when he gets his phone. According to the report, that’s when Shirley pushed the woman back and fled the scene. While leaving, police noted that Shirley also left behind his sandals in the home.

The woman reported that her dog chased after Shirley and as he backed out of the driveway in his SUV, he ran over her dog. After calling for her dog and hearing nothing, she said she walked to the road and found it dead in the roadway.

Shirley is facing charges including burglary and indecent exposure. Shirley’s bail was denied and he’s currently in Huntingdon County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing June 30, according to court papers.