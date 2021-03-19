Police: Huntingdon County man raped mentally handicapped person

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said the 51-year-old man sexually assaulted the woman for the past two years, and in return, he would provide her with methamphetamine.

State police at Huntingdon charged Scott Ashman with three felony counts regarding the rape of a mentally disabled person.

On March 2, the victim was forensically tested and interviewed at a children’s advocacy center where she told them that between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan 8, 2021, she was being sexually assaulted by Ashman, according to the criminal complaint.

She said Ashman would provide her methamphetamine to make her high and sexually aroused so he could take advantage of her.

While impaired, she said he would do “unwanted acts” with her. She reported that he would try to force her to perform sexual acts on him, too. These assaults would also happen while she was sleeping.

During the investigation, the victim showed messages from Ashman where he expressed the enjoyment he gets from the assaults.

Yesterday, March 18, police interviewed Ashman where he allegedly admitted to his crimes the victim had described. He was then taken to Huntingdon County Jail with bail set at $100,000.