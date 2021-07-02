Police: Huntingdon County man attacked with desk, woman strangled

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was attacked with a metal desk and a woman was strangled while trying to intervene in an argument between two others, according to state police.

Hector Ortiz Jr., 34, of Mount Union is facing charges after the incident at his home on Gallagher Street June 20. According to the report, Ortiz was seen by a witness arguing with his girlfriend earlier that day before inviting the man to his garage to look at his car.

HECTOR ORTIZ JR., 34

Witnesses told police that the man tried to calm Ortiz down while arguing with his girlfriend when Ortiz began to punch the man multiple times. After falling to the ground, he was beaten in the head with a large metal desk that was in the garage by Ortiz who yelled “Manslaughter b****!” before leaving the scene with his girlfriend.

The report states that another woman tried to intervene at one point when Ortiz allegedly pushed her to the ground and began to strangle her. Police noted that the man was taken by ambulance for injuries sustained.

Ortiz is facing felony counts of aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily harm with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault. He’s currently in Huntingdon County Prison unable to post $75,000 bail.