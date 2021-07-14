Police: Houtzdale woman breaks into home, hides weed in buttocks

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale woman was arrested Tuesday, July 13 after she broke into a home and was found with marijuana on her person.

Police arrived at the 1200 block of W. Hanna Street in Woodward Township at approximately 11 p.m. Once at the scene, police saw Shannon Marie Irwin, 32, push in an air conditioner outside of a residence and then crawl through the window to enter the home. Residents inside the home became alarmed and police were able to place Irwin in custody, according to the criminal complaint.

While in custody, police noticed that Irwin was showing signs of impairment from a controlled substance such as paranoia, mood swings and erratic behavior. Irwin was then transferred to the Clearfield County Jail where marijuana was found in between her butt cheeks, according to the criminal complaint.

Irwin faces a felony count of criminal trespassing as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Her bail is set for $25,000 with a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.