CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Police Fire Marshal Unit has been investigating the cause of a house fire along Station Road in Blacklick Township and has determined it was arson back on July 21.

Today, State Police report that arson and related charges were filed against Elmer Westover, 59, and Judy Frederick, 67, both of Strongstown, Pa.

At the time of the release, police report that Westover and Frederick are awaiting their arraignment at the Cambria County Booking Center.