Police: Bedford County man charged in deadly shooting of brother

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been charged with homicide in the first degree and third degree, assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse from a homicide incident yesterday July 24.

According to police, Larry Claar, 41, of Claysburg shot and killed his brother Michael Claar. He then proceeded to transport the body to a different location and attempted to cover it up as well as cover up the scene of the homicide

According to the release, a homicide took place near Picnic Road in Kimmel Township July 24 at around 4:30 p.m. The investigation is active and details are limited at this time.

Claar is currently staying at the Bedford County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment and has been denied bail