Police: Bedford County man charged in deadly shooting of brother

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been charged with homicide in the first degree and third degree, assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse from a homicide incident yesterday July 24.
According to police, Larry Claar, 41, of Claysburg shot and killed his brother Michael Claar. He then proceeded to transport the body to a different location and attempted to cover it up as well as cover up the scene of the homicide
According to the release, a homicide took place near Picnic Road in Kimmel Township July 24 at around 4:30 p.m. The investigation is active and details are limited at this time.
Claar is currently staying at the Bedford County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment and has been denied bail
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.