Police: Hollidaysburg man drives into Huntingdon gas station

PORTER TWP, HUNTINGDON CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a crash just after Noon on December 26 when a Mercedes-Benz drove into a Martin’s Gas Station.

The driver, Kumbalatra Siripala, 76, was reportedly traveling down William Penn Highway(SR 22) when he turned left into the Martin’s gas station.

Police say he failed to slow down the car and drove into the store where the car stopped.

State Police say Siripala was not transported to a hospital for treatment and he was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

According to the report, the driver was charged by the police.