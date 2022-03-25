HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after finding an abandoned Polaris side-by-side in Huntingdon County.

According to the report, the side-by-side UTV was found on March 15. in Cass Township abandoned on Smith Valley Road. Through the investigation, police said it was found to be stolen from a cabin on Shirleys Knob Road sometime on March 11.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information, or know of similar activity happening, to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.