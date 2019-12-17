Police get 4 search warrants in Geistown murder investigation

GEISTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police found Anthony Profaizer in his Sunberry Street garage after family were unable to contact him at his home and asked the police to do a wellness check.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees ruled the death a homicide, saying he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The investigation officially began on November 25 with Geistown police, Cambria County detectives and the Cambria County Coroner.

Now, police have received 4 different search warrants in the investigation. According to the Tribune-Dem, the four warrants are for two different cars, one that was in the garage and one in the drive-way, as well as the house and the property.