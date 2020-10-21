Police: Forceful arrest came after man threatened numerous people with firearm

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Osceola Mills man was forcefully taken into custody after threatening to kill several people with a loaded gun he had.

State Police report that 32-year-old Michael Sabol was highly intoxicated on Oct. 10 when they were called to Pruner Street just after 9 p.m. Sabol was inside the building with a loaded handgun and was allegedly threatening to kill several people.

Police at the doorway made contact with Sabol and were able to get him to drop the firearm and go outside. Sabol reportedly ignored commands from police at that point and had to be forcefully taken into custody. Charges are being filed against the man.