BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking.

Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking area,” with a stolen handgun, and numerous amounts of drugs, according to charges filed by Logan Township police.

A man was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Friday after police said he didn’t make a complete stop at a stop sign nor did he use a turn signal, according to the criminal complaint. When they approached his window, they reportedly smelled marijuana coming from inside his vehicle. He told them he was “just visiting” a friend at the Rodeway Inn and when questioned about the $2,200 he had on him, he said to police that he worked at a candy factory for $15 an hour.

Police noted that there were no drugs or drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle. However, they found out that the person said he was visiting, Jasmine Henry, had an arrest warrant out of Delaware for robbery, so they went to the motel to arrest her.

Police added that they could smell more marijuana coming from the motel room and could see a blunt on the nightstand. They also reportedly found Brock in the motel room.

Knowing that traffickers commonly use hotel rooms to conduct business, in addition to the fact they stopped the driver from earlier who tried leaving with a “large sum” of cash, police decided to apply for a search warrant.

During the search, police found the handgun that was reported stolen out of Pittsburgh in Brock’s backpack along with an inhaler. Police noted in the complaint, that Brock had told them earlier that he was an asthmatic.

Along with the stolen gun, there was raw heroin, methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, packing material, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia found during the search, the complaint reads.

Brock was hit with felony and misdemeanor drug charges in addition to receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony. He was lodged in Blair County Prison in lieu of his $100,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 18.