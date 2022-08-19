SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Somerset County have found over $6,000 worth of stolen items in a vehicle and the suspect is at large.

According to a press release, sometime from June 2 to June 3, a person(s) broke into a home along Camp Drive in Paint Township. Police report that after breaking in, the burglar stole multiple items worth more than $4,000, along with over $2,000 worth of cash.

Police said that the stolen items were then found inside the suspect’s vehicle, however no description of the vehicle was provided.

Below is a list of the items stolen from the home:

A PlayStation 3 along with two controllers – $200 value

Nikon Coolpix s7000 Camera – $250 value

A Lenovo laptop – $1,200 value

A Logitech keyboard – $25 value

Printer ink – $80 value

LG DVD Writer-$100 value

Numerous pieces of jewelry- $2,000 value

GI Joe Mini lunchbox- $15 value

$2,500 worth of cash

A basement window was also damaged that has a value of $250, state police said. The total value amount of the stolen items is $6,370.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information regarding the theft can contact PSP Somerset at (814)-445-4104.