Police find mushrooms, LSD in Altoona man’s home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Thursday after police said they found psychedelic drugs after they showed up at his home over a disturbance.

Paul Prosser Jr., 25, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges. After coming to the residence for a report of a disturbance, police said they saw a bong and four clear bags full of hallucinogenic mushrooms. According to the charges filed, the total contents of the bags weighed 106 grams.

Police obtained a search warrant for Prosser’s home and vehicle, where they found 200 individual doses of LSD and one gram of white powder that was determined to be a “psychedelic substance,” according to police. They also found two unmarked white pills and 23 grams of marijuana. However, Prosser told police he has a medicinal marijuana card.

Prosser has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21.