Police find mushrooms, LSD in Altoona man’s home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Thursday after police said they found psychedelic drugs after they showed up at his home over a disturbance.

Paul Prosser Jr., 25, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges. After coming to the residence for a report of a disturbance, police said they saw a bong and four clear bags full of hallucinogenic mushrooms. According to the charges filed, the total contents of the bags weighed 106 grams.

Police obtained a search warrant for Prosser’s home and vehicle, where they found 200 individual doses of LSD and one gram of white powder that was determined to be a “psychedelic substance,” according to police. They also found two unmarked white pills and 23 grams of marijuana. However, Prosser told police he has a medicinal marijuana card.

Prosser has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss